You will not believe how far Bryson DeChambeau hit a drive at the Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- Bryson DeChambeau's remarkable length off the tee is already an advantage for the United States at the 43rd Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau, who led the PGA Tour in driving distance last season, took a very aggressive line on the 581-yard, par-5 fifth hole in Friday afternoon's four-ball match. He lined up to hit his tee shot directly over fans standing to the right of the tee box, while his partner, Scottie Scheffler, and European opponents, Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm, hit their drives on a more traditional line to the left.

The line on the left is Scheffler's drive, which went 305 yards. The line on the right is DeChambeau's ball.

DeChambeau's drive ended up being 417 yards, leaving him 72 to the hole. Scheffler had 274 left in. Rahm hit his tee ball 336 yards and still had 253 left for his second shot.

DeChambeau chipped to 4 feet and made an eagle putt to tie the match after five holes.

DeChambeau's opening 330-yard tee shot of the match bounced off a woman's shin and landed in thick rough in the native area. He somehow got up and down for a birdie to tie the hole.