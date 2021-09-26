United States reclaims Ryder Cup from Europe

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- The United States has won the Ryder Cup, and now it's just a matter of by how much.

It looks like it'll be a lot.

Collin Morikawa made birdie on No. 17 to go 1-up in his match against Viktor Hovland on Sunday and guarantee the Americans at least 14 1/2 points, which locks up one of golf's biggest prizes for only the fourth time in the last 13 tries.

With eight matches left on the course Sunday, this had the makings of a historic rout.

The U.S. led in five of the remaining matches and looked within reach of surpassing the 18 1/2 points the 1981 U.S. team put up in the biggest American rout of the modern era.

Patrick Cantlay defeated Shane Lowry 4 and 2, Scottie Scheffler beat world No. 1 Jon Rahm 4 and 3 and Bryson DeChambeau beat Sergio Garcia 3 and 2 to set the stage for Morikawa, who hit his tee shot on 17 to 3 feet to set up the birdie putt.

When Hovland missed his birdie attempt from long range, it set Morikawa up for the clinching putt. He made it, then pumped his fist and raised his arms to the crowd, but he had to move to the 18th hole to finish the match.