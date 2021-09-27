SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- Things went so well for the U.S. Ryder Cup team this week that by the end of the 19-9 blowout victory, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka were hugging. Several times.

The superstars -- who had a months-long spat play out on social media, causing U.S. captain Steve Stricker to issue an edict that it be put aside for Ryder Cup week -- were all smiles Sunday.

The U.S. won big and both players contributed. Koepka won his singles match over Bernd Wiesberger and DeChambeau took his over Sergio Garcia. The pair celebrated a much-needed American victory in a competition that has often gone the other way.

Koepka finished 2-2 for the week and DeChambeau was 2-0-1. While the rest of the team sang "Why Can't We Be Friends,'' Justin Thomas coaxed the two into posing with the Ryder Cup.

"I think before this is all over we should have Brooks and Bryson hug in the middle of the room,'' Thomas said during the postmatch news conference. "To prove how much of a team we are, they are going to hug.''

Stricker acknowledged afterward that the two players had asked to play together.

"Speechless,'' Stricker said. "These guys all came together. They had a mission this week. Brooks and Bryson wanted to play together. That's how much they all came together. This is a new era for USA golf.''