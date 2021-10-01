        <
        >

          European Tour: Tyrrell Hatton retains slim lead in bid for third career Alfred Dunhill Links Championship victory

          Tyrrell Hatton is seeking to claim his third career victory at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship following previous wins in 2016 and 2017. David Cannon/Getty Images
          12:54 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Tyrrell Hatton overcame three bogeys on a frustrating back nine to card a two-under 70 and take a one-shot lead in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship second round on Friday.

          The Englishman, who has twice won the tournament, started the day at 8 under and looked in control with two early birdies before tough windy conditions saw him bogey the 10th, 13th and 16th holes at Kingsbarns, ending the day on 10-under for the tournament.

          Compatriot Daniel Gavins sank an eagle on the par-five 14th to move into second place with a 4-under 68 at Carnoustie, while former Masters champion Danny Willett made the most of a lightning start -- two birdies and an eagle in his first three holes -- to stand two shots back following a round of 69.

          The championship is being held across three courses in rotation over the opening three days -- the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns -- with the final round to be played at St Andrews.

          Tommy Fleetwood, who played alongside Hatton in Europe's Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits last week, carded a one-under 71 that tied him for fifth at seven-under.

          Irishman Shane Lowry was four shots off the pace after a solid round of 5-under 67.