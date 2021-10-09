Back on the green: Tiger Woods spotted at Florida golf course with his son

Tiger Woods was spotted back on the golf course as images surfaced of him spectating at a junior event tournament in Florida this weekend.

The 45-year-old golfer is pictured watching his son, Charlie, competing at a junior event. He was wearing golf gear and had a sleeve on his right leg. His girlfriend, Erica, is also in the image, standing next to him. These are the first images of Woods in a long time, as he has been relatively quiet since his car accident earlier in the year.

Woods was involved in a single-car crash on Feb. 23 near Rolling Hills Estates -- about 30 miles southwest of Los Angeles. He suffered severe injuries to his right leg and foot that required hospitalization and multiple surgeries -- one that even required a rod being placed in his leg. He posted a statement indicating surgery was a success to his Twitter account and then posted an image on Instagram on April 23 of him on crutches with his dog. He was also active behind the scenes at the Ryder Cup, where Team USA walked away with the victory, according to ESPN's Bob Harig.

These images of Woods with his son this weekend are the first ones of him without crutches since the accident.

Charlie Woods, who is 12, has been active in the sport of golf, competing in various tournaments. Tiger Woods has made it a point to try to watch his son play in these tournaments as much as he can. One of the most memorable moments of Woods' career was when he embraced his son after winning the 2019 Masters.

Since late March, there has been no official word from Tiger's camp about his health or any plans to return to the golf course competitively.