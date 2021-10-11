The PGA Tour is set to give a $50,000 bonus to any player who competes in a minimum number of tournaments that is already considered a condition of membership -- 15 events.

The tour recently sent a memo to players outlining the new perk, which requires 15 tournaments that are considered official events. The Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup and Olympics would also count toward the 15 tournaments required in a season.

As part of the memo, which was obtained by ESPN, the tour also said it would be raising the purse for the Players Championship from $15 million to $20 million. Golf Channel first reported the new incentive.

Although players are not barred from competing if they do not play a minimum of 15 each year -- it is required for various membership perks, including voting rights -- it is a hard minimum for those who play competing tours and seek releases to play on their home circuits.

No. 1-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain, for example, is required to play at least 15 PGA Tour events each year in order to play unlimited European Tour events. Players who are not members of another tour can seek releases from the PGA Tour to play on competing tours.

Of the top 150 players in the final FedEx Cup standings for 2020-21, just one player failed to play in 15 events.

The Players Championship, the tour's flagship event at TPC Sawgrass, will see the winner get $3.6 million, up from the $2.7 million won by Justin Thomas this year.