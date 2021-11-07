        <
          Belgium's Thomas Pieters holds nerve to win Portugal Masters as Matthieu Pavon fades

          Victory took Thomas Pieters back into the world's top 100 and secured his spot in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images
          12:16 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Belgian Thomas Pieters fired a three-under-par 68 in the final round of the Portugal Masters on Sunday to clinch the title by two strokes for his fifth European Tour crown.

          The 29-year-old came into the final round at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura sharing the lead with France's Matthieu Pavon, but began with a bogey on the first hole before recovering with an eagle on the fifth.

          He carded birdies before and after the turn and followed that up with another bogey, but gained a stroke on the penultimate hole before finishing 19-under for the tournament.

          Pavon had three birdies on the front nine, but disaster struck on the 12th with a triple bogey as he found water three times had to settle for a 70 and share second place with Danes Lucas Bjerregaard and Nicolai Hojgaard at 17-under overall.

          "It feels amazing," said Pieters, who last captured a title at the 2019 Czech Masters. "It felt like a long time between victories but (caddie) Adam Marrow and I worked so hard and it felt like a deserved one.

          "I was struggling a bit with my swing, wasn't really trusting it the way I did the first three days. I was busy with that in my mind and not really the scores. I had a peek at some of the boards and saw we were up there maybe leading by one.

          "It ping-ponged back and forth so I was happy to come out with a two-shot lead."

          Victory took Pieters back into the world's top 100 and secured his spot in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.