Everything that is happening in the Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka grudge match

After months of feuding, trading jobs during interviews and on social media, then seemingly making up at the Ryder Cup -- there was even a bro hug! -- until that unraveled earlier this week, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka are finally taking this rivalry to the golf course.

Today, in the latest installment of "The Match" series, the two will go head-to-head at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas (4 p.m. ET on TNT).

DeChambeau, who has had quite a year filled with ups and downs, enters the event as the favorite, (-137) according to Caesars Sportsbook. Koepka, who is at +110, is hoping this 12-hole grudge match might help him find his missing form.

From the play to the trash talk, we'll have you covered from first shot to last putt.

Before the match

Let's compare what the two have done:

PGA Tour careers Koepka DeChambeau Starts 162 132 Wins 8 8 Top-10 finishes 39 35 Earnings $36.8 million $26 million Majors 4 1

And what they've done when in the same group: