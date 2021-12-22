KAPALUA, Hawai'i -- Phil Mickelson is headed back to Hawai'i for golf, not a vacation, committing to play the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua for the first time in 21 years.

Mickelson won the winners-only tournament at La Costa Resort in 1998, then has played only twice since it moved to the Plantation Course at Kapalua in 1999, most recently in 2001 when he tied for 28th against a 33-man field.

He qualified this time by winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island at age 50, making him the oldest major champion in history.

His appearance means all four major champions will be at Kapalua on Jan. 6-9, with Lefty joining Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, U.S. Open victor Jon Rahm and winner of the Open Collin Morikawa.

The field also includes Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. Among those not playing is Wells Fargo Championship winner Rory McIlroy, who starts his season in the Middle East swing that is part of the European tour.