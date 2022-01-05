How to watch the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions on ESPN+

Sign up for ESPN+ for exclusive access to PGA Tour Live starting in January 2022. (1:00)

The first event on the PGA Tour schedule in 2022 is a small one. Only 39 players will tee it up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The reason? You have to win to get in.

Only tournament champions from the previous 12 months are invited to the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Lahaina, Hawai'i.

With PGA TOUR LIVE coming to ESPN+ in 2022, you can follow all the action.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

Here is how to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions:

All times ET

Thursday, Jan. 6

2:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Access 4,300+ hours of live coverage from 35 PGA TOUR tournaments each year, including 4 days of coverage at 28 events with four feeds each day. Plus, access replays, originals and more. Stream on ESPN+

Friday, Jan. 7

3:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

Saturday, Jan. 8

3:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

Sunday, Jan. 9

1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) Watch here

4 p.m.-8 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here