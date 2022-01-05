How to watch the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions on ESPN+

The first event on the PGA Tour schedule in 2022 is a small one. Only 39 players will tee it up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The reason? You have to win to get in.
Only tournament champions from the previous 12 months are invited to the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Lahaina, Hawai'i.
With PGA TOUR LIVE coming to ESPN+ in 2022, you can follow all the action.
Here is how to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions:
All times ET
Thursday, Jan. 6
2:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here
6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here
Friday, Jan. 7
3:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here
6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here
Saturday, Jan. 8
3:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here
6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here
Sunday, Jan. 9
1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) Watch here
4 p.m.-8 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here