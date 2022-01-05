        <
        >

          How to watch the PGA Tour's Sentry Tournament of Champions on ESPN+

          PGA Tour Live coming soon to ESPN+ (1:00)

          Sign up for ESPN+ for exclusive access to PGA Tour Live starting in January 2022. (1:00)

          8:22 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The first event on the PGA Tour schedule in 2022 is a small one. Only 39 players will tee it up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The reason? You have to win to get in.

          Only tournament champions from the previous 12 months are invited to the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Lahaina, Hawai'i.

          Here is how to watch the Sentry Tournament of Champions:

          All times ET

          Thursday, Jan. 6
          2:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here
          6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

          Friday, Jan. 7
          3:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here
          6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

          Saturday, Jan. 8
          3:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here
          6 p.m.-10 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here

          Sunday, Jan. 9
          1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) Watch here
          4 p.m.-8 p.m.: Featured group/featured hole (No. 14) | Watch here