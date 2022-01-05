Cameron Champ has withdrawn from this week's Sentry Tournament of Champions event after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday.

The tournament in Hawaii is the tour's first of 2022 and features only winners from the previous season.

The long-hitting Champ won the 3M Open in July for his third PGA Tour victory.

"Cameron is naturally quite disappointed not to be able to return to action in Maui," a statement from Champ's camp said. "Thankfully, however, he feels good and we were able to confirm this breakthrough case whilst he was still at home in Houston."

Champ's withdrawal brings the Tournament of Champions field to 38 players.