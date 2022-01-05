How to watch the PGA Tour, Masters, PGA Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs on ESPN, ESPN+

The 2022 PGA Tour season opens Thursday at the Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua in Honolulu. And with it marks the arrival of PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will stream more than 4,300 exclusive hours of coverage over 35 events, including the season-ending FedEx Cup playoffs.

Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

The complete broadcast schedule can be found here.

Upcoming events on ESPN+

Jan. 6-9: Sentry Tournament of Champions (Kapalua/Kapalua, Hawaii)

Jan. 13-16: Sony Open in Hawaii (Waialae Country Club/Honolulu)

Jan. 20-23: The American Express (PGA West/La Quinta, California)

Jan. 26-29: Farmers Insurance Open (Torrey Pines Golf Course/San Diego)

Feb. 3-6: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Pebble Beach Golf Links/Pebble Beach, California)

Feb. 10-13: Waste Management Phoenix Open (TPC Scottsdale/Scottsdale, Arizona)

Feb. 17-20: The Genesis Invitational (Riviera Country Club/Pacific Palisades, California)

Feb. 24-27: The Honda Classic (PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida)

The Masters

April 7-10: Augusta National Golf Club/Augusta, Georgia

Watch: The Masters Films on ESPN+

PGA Championship

May 19-22: Southern Hills Country Club/Tulsa, Oklahoma

FedEx Cup Playoffs

Aug. 11-14: FedEx St. Jude Classic (TPC Southwind/Memphis, Tennessee)

Aug. 18-21: BMW Championship (Wilmington Country Club/Wilmington, Delaware)

Aug. 25-28: Tour Championship (East Lake Golf Club/Atlanta)

America's Caddie

Michael Collins, America's Caddie, returns for a third season. With the help of special guests, the caddie, comedian and ESPN golf analyst takes you around the world of golf in a way only he can.

Watch the first episode of Season 3 right here.