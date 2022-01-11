Tim Rosaforte, the first journalist to be awarded honorary membership by the PGA of America, has died after a battle with Alzheimer's disease, Golf Channel announced Tuesday. He was 66.

Rosaforte retired in December 2019 after a career that spanned more than 40 years in newspapers, magazines, books and television.

"The PGA Tour family lost a friend today in Tim Rosaforte, one of the great golf journalists of his generation," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. "Tim was an amazing storyteller and spent much of his energy on showcasing what sets golf apart from other sports -- the people and the personalities.

"A true professional, Tim always treated our organization and our athletes fairly, writing and speaking with opinion but without an agenda. He never stopped working the phones, ensuring that he not only got the story first, he got the story right. Those phone calls -- and Tim's gentle spirit -- will be missed tremendously by all of us lucky enough to be a part of the greater golf community."

In 2020, he became just the 12th person to be appointed a PGA of America honorary member, joining a list that includes former Presidents Dwight Eisenhower, Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush, and nine-time major champion Gary Player.

Rosaforte was honored with numerous awards over his career, including the PGA of America's Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism. He wrote for the Tampa Times, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach Post, Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest over his career, while also taking on golf broadcast roles with USA Network and the NBC-Golf Channel reporting team.