How to watch the Latin America Amateur Championship on ESPN networks

The Masters is not far off. The tournament begins April 7 at Augusta National Golf Club. But a chance to get a coveted invitation happens this week in the Latin America Amateur Championship.

The event, played at the Casa de Campo's Teeth of the Dog course and beginning Thursday, Jan. 20, in the Dominican Republic, will award a spot in the field for the year's first men's major championship.

In 2020, Abel Gallegos, at just 17 years old, won the event by posting a 4-under, final-round 67 to win by 4 strokes. The event was not held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Not only does a victory earn the winner a spot in the Masters, it also gains him entrance to The Open and U.S. Amateur.

Past winners of the event include Joaquin Niemann and Alvaro Ortiz. Niemann has a win on the PGA Tour while Ortiz is currently on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The entire event can be seen on ESPN's family of networks. Here's how:

All times ET

Thursday, Jan. 20

Noon-2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Friday, Jan. 21

Noon-2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Saturday, Jan. 22

11 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPNews)

Sunday, Jan. 23

11 a.m.-1 p.m. (ESPN2) | Highlight show: 5:30-6 p.m. (ESPN)