How to watch the PGA Tour's The American Express on ESPN+

After two weeks in Hawaii to start the year, the PGA Tour returns to the mainland with The American Express this week at La Quinta Country Club in La Quinta, California, beginning Thursday.
Additionally, it marks the four-feed debut of PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+.
Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN
What does that mean? Beginning this week, you can stream any of these four options:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.
Here is how to watch The American Express:
All times ET
Thursday
Main feed
11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 13, 16, 17)
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 13, 16, 17)
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main feed
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 13, 16, 17)
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Main feed
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 13, 16, 17)
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here