How to watch the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open this Wednesday-Saturday on ESPN+

One of the premier events of the early PGA Tour schedule takes place this week. The Farmers Insurance Open, played at Torrey Pines, which hosted last year's U.S. Open won by Jon Rahm, will gather an elite field. In effort to clear the decks for Sunday's NFC and AFC championship games, the tournament will go away from the usual Thursday-Sunday routine. Instead, the tournament will begin Wednesday and wrap Saturday.
As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here is how to watch the Farmers Insurance Open:
All times Eastern.
Wednesday
Featured group No. 1
Noon-4:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group No. 2
Noon-4 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 11)
12:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. | Watch here
Main feed
4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 & 16)
4:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. | Watch here
Thursday
Main feed
Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 & 16)
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
1 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group No. 1
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group No. 2
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 11)
3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 & 16)
12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
1:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group No. 1
3 p.m.-5 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group No. 2
3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 11)
3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main feed
12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 & 16)
12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group No. 2
2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 16)
2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 11)
2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group No. 1
2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here