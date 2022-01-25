        <
        >

          How to watch the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open this Wednesday-Saturday on ESPN+

          Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire
          7:48 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          One of the premier events of the early PGA Tour schedule takes place this week. The Farmers Insurance Open, played at Torrey Pines, which hosted last year's U.S. Open won by Jon Rahm, will gather an elite field. In effort to clear the decks for Sunday's NFC and AFC championship games, the tournament will go away from the usual Thursday-Sunday routine. Instead, the tournament will begin Wednesday and wrap Saturday.

          Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

          As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

          Here is how to watch the Farmers Insurance Open:

          All times Eastern.

          Wednesday

          Featured group No. 1
          Noon-4:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group No. 2
          Noon-4 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 11)
          12:15 p.m.-4:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          1:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Main feed
          4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          4:30 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 & 16)
          4:30 p.m.- 7 p.m. | Watch here

          Thursday

          Main feed
          Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 & 16)
          12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          1 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group No. 1
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group No. 2
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 11)
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main feed
          12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 & 16)
          12:45 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          1:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          1:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group No. 1
          3 p.m.-5 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group No. 2
          3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 11)
          3 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main feed
          12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 8, 11 & 16)
          12:45 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          1:15 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group No. 2
          2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 11)
          2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group No. 1
          2:30 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here