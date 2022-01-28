Watch two top-tier professional golfers get angry trying to make a hole-in-one

Every person who picks up a golf club has the same dream: A hole-in-one. Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood are both ranked in the top 50 in the world. Lowry has won The Open; Fleetwood has eight professional victories, though he is still searching for his first one on U.S. soil. Both, though, have had a few aces in their lives.

In an ordinary 18-hole round, players will likely step up to the tee four times on a par 3. It varies by course -- some have more par-3 holes, some have less. The player will check the yardage, then pick a club and fire away. If the shot is on line when it leaves the clubface, there is that brief moment of hope, maybe even a quick "go in!" plea as it starts its descent. More often than not, it doesn't go in.

But just how hard is it to make one? Lowry and Fleetwood were each given 50 shots apiece on a harmless little 149-yard 3 par at the Dubai Desert Classic. Watch what happens next:

Close calls? Check. Four-letter words? Check. Aces? Nope.