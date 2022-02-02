How to watch the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on ESPN+

This is the week the stars come out on the PGA Tour. And not just the celebrities who will be playing alongside the professionals for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which begins Thursday. No, the three golf courses -- Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Spyglass Hill and, of course, Pebble Beach -- also have their yearly star turn.
But yes, the celebrities and athletes from other sports are back after being forced to sit out the past two events because of COVID-19 concerns. Among those set to compete this week include Bill Murray, Darius Rucker, Ray Romano, Macklemore, Alfonso Ribeiro, Mia Hamm, Jake Owen and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
The tournament is played across the three courses over the first three rounds, with the final round at Pebble Beach.
As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here is how to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
All times Eastern.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Main feed
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 & 17)
Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 7)
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Friday, Feb. 4
Main feed
11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 & 17)
Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 7)
3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday, Feb. 5
Main feed
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 & 17)
Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
12:15 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 7)
1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday, Feb. 6
Main feed
10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 & 17)
11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 7)
1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here