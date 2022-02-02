How to watch the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on ESPN+

This is the week the stars come out on the PGA Tour. And not just the celebrities who will be playing alongside the professionals for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which begins Thursday. No, the three golf courses -- Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Spyglass Hill and, of course, Pebble Beach -- also have their yearly star turn.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

But yes, the celebrities and athletes from other sports are back after being forced to sit out the past two events because of COVID-19 concerns. Among those set to compete this week include Bill Murray, Darius Rucker, Ray Romano, Macklemore, Alfonso Ribeiro, Mia Hamm, Jake Owen and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The tournament is played across the three courses over the first three rounds, with the final round at Pebble Beach.

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Access 4,300+ hours of live coverage from 35 PGA TOUR tournaments each year, including 4 days of coverage at 28 events with four feeds each day. Plus, access replays, originals and more. Stream on ESPN+

Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

Here is how to watch the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Main feed

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 & 17)

Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 7)

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Friday, Feb. 4

Main feed

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 & 17)

Noon-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

12:15 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

12:30 p.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 7)

3 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday, Feb. 5

Main feed

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 & 17)

Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 7)

1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday, Feb. 6

Main feed

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 12 & 17)

11 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

11:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 7)

1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here