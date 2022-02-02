Which player is ready for their breakthrough moment on the PGA Tour?

The 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule isn't yet five months old, but it has already produced three first-time Tour winners.

Australia's Lucas Herbert won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in October, Talor Gooch took The RSM Classic title in November, and then Luke List won a sudden-death playoff at last week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

Who are the next players capable of winning on tour for the first time? Here are a handful that might do it sooner rather than later:

Will Zalatoris

The second-year phenom just missed getting his first PGA Tour victory last week when his 8-foot birdie putt slid past the 72nd hole at Torrey Pines. He lost to List in a sudden-death playoff. It was the second runner-up finish of Zalatoris' career; he also finished solo second in his first appearance in the Masters in April.

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Access 4,300+ hours of live coverage from 35 PGA TOUR tournaments each year, including 4 days of coverage at 28 events with four feeds each day. Plus, access replays, originals and more. Stream on ESPN+

"The emotions that I'm kind of feeling are a little bit from the Korn Ferry Tour, right before my first win ... I horseshoed one from about 15 feet and then won the next week," Zalatoris said shortly after losing in the playoff. He won't win the next week this time around; Zalatoris had to withdraw from the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of COVID-19. "So I know my game's really close.

"I've got no regrets at all. I thought I battled like hell all day and handled myself really well. I had my chances, for sure, but that's just the nature of this game. It's hard to win out here; there's no question about that."

Zalatoris, 25, is already one of the best ball-strikers in the world. He ranks first on tour in shots gained: approach the green (1.237) and shots gained: tee to green (2.094). He added weight, swing speed and driver-shaft length in the offseason and ranks 20th in driving distance (311.4 yards). Putting is the one area of his game that can vastly improve; he ranks 141st in shots gained: putting (-.195).

"This is what I've played for my entire career," Zalatoris said. "I told [caddie] Ryan [Goble] that my career goal is to win a major and this is part of the steppingstone."

Scottie Scheffler

In his third season on tour, Scheffler, 25, already has earned nearly $9 million and finished in the top 10 in three of the four majors last year. It's only a matter of time before he gets a victory. He was second at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open, after holding the 54-hole lead, and was also runner-up at the 2021 World Golf-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Tommy Fleetwood

The Englishman has six international victories during his career, but has never won on U.S. soil. Last season, he failed to make the FedExCup playoffs for the first time in four seasons, finished 137th in the standings and lost his PGA Tour card.