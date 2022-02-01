Will Zalatoris, who just missed winning his first PGA Tour event last week, has withdrawn from this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after testing positive for COVID-19, the tour announced Tuesday.

Zalatoris, the 29th ranked player in the world, will be replaced in the field by Greg Chalmers.

Zalatoris, 25, just missed getting his first PGA Tour victory at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines on Sunday. Needing a birdie to win, his 8-foot putt slid two inches past the 72nd hole. He lost to Luke List on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff.

Zalatoris grew up in the San Francisco area and tied for 55th at Pebble Beach last year.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is missing many of the tour's biggest stars who are playing in the Saudi Invitational this week, including Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed.