David Law matched the lowest round of his DP World Tour career as he opened up a two-shot lead heading into the weekend at the 2022 Ras Al Khaimah Championship on Friday.

The Scot chipped in twice for eagle on the way to carding a superb 64 that took him to 14 under at Al Hamra Golf Club, two shots ahead of Nicolai Hojgaard.

Law is looking for this second-career DP World Tour victory. He claimed his maiden win in 2019.

"It's been a while since the win," he said. "This is my fourth season on tour. I had a chance at St Andrews last year to win and I felt very comfortable again in that position.

"I feel like my golf has progressed nicely in the last three years and that's the main aim, that's all anyone's trying to do -- to keep improving.

"I feel like I've done that and it's about giving myself opportunities. It's not about putting pressure on myself to go and win again or anything like that. If I keep knocking on the door and giving myself chances, I'll hopefully win one of them."

Spain's Adrian Otaegui carded a course-record 63 to get to 10 under and lies in third.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.