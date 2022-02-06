KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia -- Overnight leader Harold Varner III eagled the par-5 18th by sinking a long putt to overtake clubhouse leader Bubba Watson and win the Saudi International in dramatic fashion Sunday.

The 31-year-old American shot a 1-under 69 in his final round at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish at 13 under, one better than Watson, who finished his round with a birdie-eagle combination to take the lead.

Varner watched his winning putt roll in before throwing down his club and pumping his fists. Watson jogged over from the clubhouse to congratulate the 99th-ranked Varner.

Adri Arnaus shot a 1-over 71 to finish three shots off the lead in third ahead of Steve Lewton and Cameron Smith another shot back in joint fourth.