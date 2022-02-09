        <
          How to watch the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+

          Normally, it's a packed house at the 16th at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Not this year. Robert Laberge/Getty Images
          7:04 AM ET
          Are you ready to party? That's the vibe at the WM Phoenix Open, which begins Thursday, Feb. 10 at TPC Scottsdale.

          This PGA Tour event boasts some of the biggest, loudest galleries in all of golf. And, of course, there is the famed 16th hole, that has more of a football stadium feel than a par-3 at a golf tournament. Just look at what happened when Tiger Woods jarred his tee shot for a hole-in-one in 1997.

          As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

          • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

          • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

          • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

          • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

          Here is how to watch the WM Phoenix Open:

          All times Eastern.

          Thursday, Feb. 10

          Main feed
          9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 &17)
          9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          10:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 17)
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday, Feb. 11

          Main feed
          9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 &17)
          9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          10:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 17)
          3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday, Feb. 12

          Main feed
          Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          12:15 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 &17)
          12:30.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 12)
          1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday, Feb. 12

          Main feed
          11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Marquee group
          11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured groups
          Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 &17)
          Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 1
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured group 2
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 16)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
          Featured hole (No. 12)
          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here