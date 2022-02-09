How to watch the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open on ESPN+

Are you ready to party? That's the vibe at the WM Phoenix Open, which begins Thursday, Feb. 10 at TPC Scottsdale.

This PGA Tour event boasts some of the biggest, loudest galleries in all of golf. And, of course, there is the famed 16th hole, that has more of a football stadium feel than a par-3 at a golf tournament. Just look at what happened when Tiger Woods jarred his tee shot for a hole-in-one in 1997.

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Here is how to watch the WM Phoenix Open:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 10

Main feed

9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 &17)

9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

10:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Friday, Feb. 11

Main feed

9:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 &17)

9:45 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

10 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

10:15 a.m.-3 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

3 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday, Feb. 12

Main feed

Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

12:15 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 &17)

12:30.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 12)

1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday, Feb. 12

Main feed

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 12, 16 &17)

Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 12)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here