PGA Tour Power Rankings: Time to make a change at the top

After a weekend of beer showers, aces and shirtless celebrations at the biggest party of the season at the WM Phoenix Open, the PGA Tour returns to normalcy with this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Scottie Scheffler became the third straight first-time winner on tour, beating Patrick Cantlay in a sudden-death playoff with a 26-foot putt Sunday at TPC Scottsdale. He joins Luke List (Farmers Insurance Open) and Tom Hoge (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) as new champions. It's the first time the tour has had three consecutive first-time winners since 2019.

There were plenty of changes in this week's edition of the PGA Tour Power Rankings, including a new No. 1. Just a friendly reminder that these aren't necessarily the 25 most talented players in the world or the 25 greatest players on tour. They're the 25 who have played the best this season and have the best form right now.

1. Patrick Cantlay

Previous rank: 5

Even with a playoff loss Sunday, one can argue that the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year is playing better than anyone right now -- even world No. 1 Jon Rahm. After his runner-up finish at the WM Phoenix Open, Cantlay has finished inside the top five in 21 of his past 24 rounds played. According to ESPN Stats & Information research, only one other player in the past 20 seasons has put together a stretch like that: Tiger Woods. Cantlay has six straight top-10s dating to his back-to-back victories in the FedEx Cup playoffs at the end of last season.

2. Jon Rahm

Previous rank: 1

The Spanish player is about to begin his 38th week ranked No. 1 in the world after tying for 10th at TPC Scottsdale, his fourth top-15 in as many PGA Tour starts in 2022. Rahm would have to be ranked No. 1 for more than another dozen years to catch Woods' record total of 679 weeks ranked atop the Official World Golf Ranking.

3. Collin Morikawa

Previous rank: 3

Morikawa is back from the Middle East and is scheduled to play at Riviera Country Club, which will be his first start on the U.S. mainland since a runner-up at The CJ Cup at Summit in mid-October. The Los Angeles native hasn't finished better than 26th in two starts at the Genesis Invitational. He hit the ball well last year, gaining nearly 2 strokes per round tee-to-green on the field, but his putting was dreadful, which is why he finished in a tie for 43rd.

4. Viktor Hovland

Previous rank: 2

The Norwegian went into Phoenix as one of the hottest golfers on the planet, having won in three of his past five starts on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. But he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open after hitting consecutive shots into the water on No. 15 in the second round, which knocked him out for the weekend. He tied for fifth at 7-under at Riviera last year.

5. Justin Thomas

Previous rank: 4

Thomas posted his fifth top-20 finish in as many PGA Tour starts this season with a tie for eighth at the WM Phoenix Open. He missed the cut in each of his past two starts at Riviera, after finishing solo second there in 2019, 1 shot behind winner J.B. Holmes. When asked about being ranked No. 7 in the world last week, JT said, "I tried to stop looking because, yeah, it pisses me off, too. I'm not happy at all that I'm seventh. I feel like I'm way better than that and I've been working harder to try to do that."

6. Hideki Matsuyama

Previous rank: 6

Few players have performed better at the TPC Scottsdale than Matsuyama, who had victories there in 2016 and 2017. He posted another top-10 on Sunday, a tie for eighth, after overcoming a shaky driver in the first two rounds with a combined 11 fairways hit. Phil Allen of Twenty First Group noted that Matsuyama has 29 rounds in the 60s there -- the most since 2014 -- and 32 of his 33 rounds at the Phoenix Open have been par or better.

7. Scottie Scheffler

Previous rank: 14

It was only a matter of time before the former Texas star closed out his first PGA Tour victory, and it finally happened on Sunday, when he beat Cantlay in a playoff. He was 3-under after 36 holes and trailed by 9 shots. It was the largest 36-hole comeback at the WM Phoenix Open since it moved to TPC Scottsdale in 1987, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. Scheffler had a round of 9-under 62 in the second round in Phoenix, which was his fifth career round of 62 or lower. His career-low round, of course, was a 59 at the 2020 Northern Trust.

8. Rory McIlroy

Previous rank: 7

McIlroy hasn't played in the U.S. since winning The CJ Cup at Summit. He'll make his debut on tour this year at Riviera. He had back-to-back top-five finishes at the Genesis before missing the cut last year.

9. Cameron Smith

Previous rank: 8

The Australian took the week off after finishing in a tie for fourth at the Saudi International. He is scheduled to play in the Genesis Invitational.