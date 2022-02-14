LOS ANGELES -- Bryson DeChambeau says he isn't done playing on the PGA Tour.

After reports surfaced Monday that DeChambeau told players at the Saudi International earlier this month that he wasn't playing in any more PGA Tour events, he released a statement on social media in which he disputed saying that.

"There are many false reports going around by the media that are completely inaccurate," DeChambeau wrote. "Any news regarding my health or playing schedule will come directly from me and my team only. This is just another inaccurate report. I look forward to getting healthy and seeing everyone soon!"

DeChambeau, 28, didn't play in last week's WM Phoenix Open and isn't playing in this week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. He withdrew from the second round of the Saudi International because of left hand and left hip injuries after shooting 3-over 73 in the first round. He later said he was hurt in a fall earlier that week.

Sources told ESPN on Monday that DeChambeau is continuing to rehab his injured left wrist and plans to defend his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, on March 3-6.

DeChambeau is one of the most high-profile PGA Tour players linked to a Saudi-backed breakaway league. The Daily Mail of London reported this month that DeChambeau had been offered $135 million to join the Golf Super League. DeChambeau called the report "wrong."

It's not the first time this month that DeChambeau, the No. 12 player in the world, went on social media to address his health and future. After some suggested that his excessive speed and weight training in his quest to hit the ball farther were causing his body to break down, he fired back on Instagram.

"Everyone needs to chill," DeChambeau wrote. "Yes, I hurt myself but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. I know people probably [won't] believe me, but that is the truth. I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks. ... Thank you for your concerns and keep hitting bombs!! I will be back ..."

DeChambeau has played in two PGA Tour events this year, finishing in a tie for 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. He missed the cut at last month's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

He withdrew from the Sony Open in January because of a left wrist injury and consulted a muscle expert in Colorado. He was seen holding the wrist and grabbing his lower back during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren contributed to this report.