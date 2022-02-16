        <
          How to watch the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational on ESPN+

          Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
          7:31 AM ET

            There will be a Tiger Woods sighting this week on the PGA Tour. No, he won't be playing, but the Genesis Invitational benefits his charitable foundation. So, this week, Woods will host a loaded field at Riviera Country Club when the event begins on Thursday.

            As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

            • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

            • Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

            • Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

            • Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

            Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

            Here is how to watch the Genesis Invitational:

            All times Eastern.

            Thursday

            Main feed
            9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 & 16)
            9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured groups
            10:15 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here
            Marquee group
            10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured group 1
            4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured group 2
            4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured hole (No. 16)
            4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured hole (No. 10)
            4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

            Friday

            Main feed
            9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 & 16)
            9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured groups
            10:15 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here
            Marquee group
            10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured group 1
            4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured group 2
            4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured hole (No. 16)
            4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured hole (No. 10)
            4 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

            Saturday

            Main feed
            Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 & 16)
            Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here
            Marquee group
            12:15 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured groups
            12:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured group 1
            1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured group 2
            1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured hole (No. 16)
            1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured hole (No. 10)
            1 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

            Sunday

            Main feed
            11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured holes (Nos. 4, 10, 14 & 16)
            11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
            Marquee group
            11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured groups
            Noon-1 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured group 1
            1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured group 2
            1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured hole (No. 16)
            1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here
            Featured hole (No. 10)
            1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. | Watch here