BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A devastating fire Thursday swept through the iconic clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club, the suburban Detroit golf course that is one of Michigan's most exclusive clubs and the site of many professional tournaments.

Flames ripped through the roof at the sprawling, multistory clubhouse in Bloomfield Township. It was built in 1922 and is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art.

Members were stunned.

"There's so much history, so much wonder here," member Rebecca Robinson told WDIV-TV.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known.