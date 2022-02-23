How to watch the PGA Tour's Honda Classic on ESPN+

The PGA Tour's final stop on the California swing was far from boring. Tiger Woods made an appearance. Joaquin Niemann put on a show to win the Genesis Invitational. And the Saudi Golf League, which was hoping to challenge the PGA Tour, took a big hit from comments by Phil Mickelson and decisions by some of the game's top players not to jump ship.

Now, the Tour heads to Florida, beginning Thursday Feb. 24, at the Honda Classic.

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. More than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) are available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

Here is how to watch the Honda Classic:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, Feb. 24

Main feed

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17)

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Friday, Feb. 25

Main feed

7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17)

8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday, Feb. 26

Main feed

7:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17)

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday, Feb. 27

Main feed

7:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17)

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 15)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here