How to watch the PGA Tour's Honda Classic on ESPN+

The PGA Tour's final stop on the California swing was far from boring. Tiger Woods made an appearance. Joaquin Niemann put on a show to win the Genesis Invitational. And the Saudi Golf League, which was hoping to challenge the PGA Tour, took a big hit from comments by Phil Mickelson and decisions by some of the game's top players not to jump ship.
Now, the Tour heads to Florida, beginning Thursday Feb. 24, at the Honda Classic.
As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here is how to watch the Honda Classic:
All times Eastern.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Main feed
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17)
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Friday, Feb. 25
Main feed
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17)
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday, Feb. 26
Main feed
7:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17)
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday, Feb. 27
Main feed
7:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 5, 7, 15, 17)
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here