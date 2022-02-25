Bryson DeChambeau, who has been sidelined by hip and hand injuries, is among the entrants in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and is "hopeful" that he can defend his title next week, his agent said Friday.

"It's important to Bryson to try and defend at an event that has Arnold Palmer's name on it, so he's doing everything in his power to play," agent Brett Falkoff told PGATour.com of the event at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. "He'll continue to rehab over the next few days, and without any setbacks, we're hopeful he'll be able to compete next week."

DeChambeau, who is ranked No. 12 in the world, withdrew prior to the second round of the Saudi International on Feb. 4, saying he "slipped and fell" and that "everyone needs to chill." He also withdrew from the Genesis Invitational last week.

DeChambeau, 28, has played in just two PGA Tour events this year, finishing in a tie for 25th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. He missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

He withdrew from the Sony Open in January because of a left wrist injury and consulted a muscle expert in Colorado. He was seen holding the wrist and grabbing his lower back during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.