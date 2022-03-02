How to watch the PGA Tour's Arnold Palmer Invitational on ESPN+

The PGA Tour heads to Arnie's place this week, for the Arnold Palmer Invitation at the Palmer's own Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau pulled out this week when play begins Thursday, March 3, citing an ongoing hand injury.

But a strong field will be at Bay Hill, a week before The Players and a month from the year's first major championship, the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Access 4,300+ hours of live coverage from 35 PGA TOUR tournaments each year, including 4 days of coverage at 28 events with four feeds each day. Plus, access replays, originals and more. Stream on ESPN+

Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

Here is how to watch the Arnold Palmer Invitational:

All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 3

Main feed

7 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17)

7:15 a.m.-2 p.m | Watch here

Featured groups

7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Friday, March 4

Main feed

7 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17)

7:15 a.m.-2 p.m | Watch here

Featured groups

7:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday, March 5

Main feed

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17)

7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday, March 6

Main feed

7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 2, 6, 14 & 17)

7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

8:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 17)

12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 14)

12:30 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here