        <
        >

          Flawless Patty Tavatanakit grabs opening round lead at HSBC Women's World Championship

          Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand plays a shot from the fifth tee during her first round at the Women's World Championship of golf at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, Thursday, March 3, 2022. AP Photo/Paul Miller
          5:21 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Patty Tavatanakit grabbed the opening round lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship after the 2021 ANA Inspiration winner fired a flawless five-under 67 at the Sentosa Golf Club on Thursday.

          - Singapore's HSBC Women's set for hot competition

          The 22-year-old Thai sank in five birdies to be one stroke ahead of a trio that included two-time winner Park In-bee, fellow South Korean Kim A-lim and American Danielle Kang.

          Top-ranked Ko Jin-young was in a big group at three-under, the South Korean recovering from a second hole double-bogey to card 69.

          Ko has had a stellar season and the 26-year-old has recorded nine top-10 finishes in her last 10 starts that include five victories.

          Others in that group include world number three Lydia Ko of New Zealand, Canadian Brooke Henderson and Thai Atthaya Thitikul.