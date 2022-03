Scotland's Ewen Ferguson will take a four-shot lead into the final day of the Kenya Open after his round of 66 left him with a healthy advantage over the chasing pack on Saturday.

Marcus Kinhult and Ashun Wu are joint second while a four-way group are a further five shots off Ferguson.

Overnight leader Shubhankar Sharma had a miserable day with four bogeys and one double bogey virtually ruling him out of contention ahead of Sunday's finale.