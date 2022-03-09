        <
        >

          How to watch the PGA Tour's The Players on ESPN+

          play
          Michael Collins on how to survive Players Championship course (2:38)

          Michael Collins explains why staying patient will help players like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm survive the changing course conditions this week at the Players Championship. (2:38)

          7:23 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          The PGA Tour heads to its marquee event this week with The Players at TPC Sawgrass. Unofficially labeled "golf's fifth major," The Players doesn't just boast prestige -- but a huge payday. This year, the purse is up $20 million. The winner will be cashing in a $3.6 million check, the largest in Tour history. With this being the Tour's crown jewel, the ability to watch the action will be enhanced.

          Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

          Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

          Here is how to watch all the action at The Players:

          All Times Eastern

          Wednesday

          Practice round coverage

          2 p.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

          Thursday

          Enhanced coverage: Group 1 (Schenk, Hickcock and Hodges)

          6:43 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 13 (Harman, Knox and Hossler)

          6:43 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Main Feed

          6:45 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 2 (Hoffman, Varner and Zalatoris)

          6:54 a.m.-noon. | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 14 (Stanley, Fleetwood and Clark)

          6:54 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 3 (Streelman, McNealy and Sloan)

          7:05 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhance coverage: Group 15 (Wise, Redman and Pereira)

          7:05 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16 and 17)

          7:15 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Featured groups

          7:15 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 4 (Im, Laird and Werenski)

          7:16 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 16 (Reed, Finau and Simpson)

          7:16 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 5 (Champ, Jones and Molinari)

          7:27 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 6 (van Rooyen, Higgo and Palmer)

          7:38 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Marquee group

          7:45 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 7 (Lee, Long and Tway)

          7:49 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 8 (Muñoz, Walker and Frittelli)

          8:00 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 20 (Burns, Ancer and Casey)

          8:00 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 9 (Dahmen, Gay and Conners)

          8:11 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 21 (Hoge, Hatton and Snedeker)

          8:11 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 10 (Griffin, Woodland and Mitchell)

          8:22 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 22 (Glover, Lowry and Wolff)

          8:22 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 11 (Poulter, Perez and Vegas)

          8:33 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 23 (Malnati, Noren and Lahiri)

          8:33 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 12 (Norlander, Lebioda and Pendrith)

          8:44 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Enhanced coverage: Group 24 (Piercy, Watney and Buckley)

          8:44 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Hole (No. 17)

          Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Group (No. 16)

          Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Friday

          Main Feed

          6:45 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16 and 17)

          7:15 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Featured groups

          7:15 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Marquee group

          7:45 a.m.-noon | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Holes (No. 17)

          Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Hole (No. 16)

          Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Saturday

          Main Feed

          7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16 and 17)

          8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Hole (No. 17)

          1 p.m-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Hole (No. 12)

          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Sunday

          Main Feed

          7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16 and 17)

          8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured groups

          8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Marquee group

          8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 1

          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured group 2

          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Holes (No. 17)

          1 p.m-6 p.m. | Watch here

          Featured Hole (No. 12)

          1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here