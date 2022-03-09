How to watch the PGA Tour's The Players on ESPN+

The PGA Tour heads to its marquee event this week with The Players at TPC Sawgrass. Unofficially labeled "golf's fifth major," The Players doesn't just boast prestige -- but a huge payday. This year, the purse is up $20 million. The winner will be cashing in a $3.6 million check, the largest in Tour history. With this being the Tour's crown jewel, the ability to watch the action will be enhanced.
Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.
Here is how to watch all the action at The Players:
All Times Eastern
Wednesday
Practice round coverage
2 p.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here
Thursday
Enhanced coverage: Group 1 (Schenk, Hickcock and Hodges)
6:43 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 13 (Harman, Knox and Hossler)
6:43 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Main Feed
6:45 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 2 (Hoffman, Varner and Zalatoris)
6:54 a.m.-noon. | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 14 (Stanley, Fleetwood and Clark)
6:54 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 3 (Streelman, McNealy and Sloan)
7:05 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhance coverage: Group 15 (Wise, Redman and Pereira)
7:05 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16 and 17)
7:15 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Featured groups
7:15 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 4 (Im, Laird and Werenski)
7:16 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 16 (Reed, Finau and Simpson)
7:16 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 5 (Champ, Jones and Molinari)
7:27 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 6 (van Rooyen, Higgo and Palmer)
7:38 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Marquee group
7:45 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 7 (Lee, Long and Tway)
7:49 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 8 (Muñoz, Walker and Frittelli)
8:00 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 20 (Burns, Ancer and Casey)
8:00 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 9 (Dahmen, Gay and Conners)
8:11 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 21 (Hoge, Hatton and Snedeker)
8:11 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 10 (Griffin, Woodland and Mitchell)
8:22 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 22 (Glover, Lowry and Wolff)
8:22 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 11 (Poulter, Perez and Vegas)
8:33 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 23 (Malnati, Noren and Lahiri)
8:33 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 12 (Norlander, Lebioda and Pendrith)
8:44 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Enhanced coverage: Group 24 (Piercy, Watney and Buckley)
8:44 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Featured group 1
Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Hole (No. 17)
Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Group (No. 16)
Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main Feed
6:45 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16 and 17)
7:15 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Featured groups
7:15 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Marquee group
7:45 a.m.-noon | Watch here
Featured group 1
Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Holes (No. 17)
Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Hole (No. 16)
Noon-6 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main Feed
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16 and 17)
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Hole (No. 17)
1 p.m-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Hole (No. 12)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday
Main Feed
7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 3, 12, 16 and 17)
8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Holes (No. 17)
1 p.m-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured Hole (No. 12)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here