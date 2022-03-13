PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- LPGA star Nelly Korda will be sidelined for an undisclosed amount of time after doctors diagnosed her with a blood clot, she announced on social media on Sunday.

Korda, 23, was in Ponte Vedra Beach on Friday for a photoshoot and commercial appearance. After working out that morning, she experienced swelling in her arm. Korda's doctor advised her to go to an emergency room, where doctors found a blood clot.

"I am currently at home getting treatment to eliminate further risks," Korda wrote on her Twitter account. "I will communicate my status as and when there is more information. In the meantime, I want to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy for all our family during this time. I hope to be back soon."

Korda was a gold medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is a seven-time winner on the LPGA Tour. She won four times last season and captured her first major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Earlier this year, Korda was ranked No. 1 in the Rolex Rankings for the 26th week, which passed two-time major winner Stacy Lewis for the most time spent at world No. 1 by an American women's golfer. She is currently ranked No. 2 behind South Korea's Jin Young Ko.

Korda and her older sister, Jessica, are two of the LPGA's most popular players. Nelly Korda has won more than $6 million in career earnings.