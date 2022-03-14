PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- Cameron Smith made the longest week at the Players Championship worth the wait.

In a dynamic conclusion to five days of bad weather and high drama, Smith one-putted eight of his last nine holes with his pure stroke and delivered one of the gutsiest shots of his career for the cushion he needed to win.

Leading by two on the par-3 17th hole, 135 yards to the hole on an island green, Smith split the difference in the 12 feet that separated the flag from the water. The ball ended up 4 feet away, and the Australian golfer made his record-tying 10th birdie of the round.

Turns out he needed it. Smith punched out from the pine straw right of the 18th fairway all the way into the water. After a penalty drop, his 60-yard wedge spun next to the hole to 3 feet for a bogey and a 6-under 66, giving him a one-shot victory over Anirban Lahiri of India.

Lahiri, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, birdied the 17th and needed one more to force a playoff. He came up short of the green, and his pitch was below the cup all the way. He closed with a 69.

Paul Casey shot 69 and was the victim of a horrible break on the 16th hole when he was in position to edge closer to the lead.

Smith, who finished at 13-under 275, won for the second time this year and the fifth time in his PGA Tour career, and picked up $3.6 million from the $20 million purse, the richest in golf.

This was about more than money, more than the three-year exemption he earned to the four majors and a five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.

This was as much about family. Smith, so unflappable in the tense pressure that featured 26 holes on Monday, choked up when he talked about his mother and sister, whom he had not seen more than two years because of travel restrictions in Australia during the pandemic.

Smith makes his home about five miles down the road in Ponte Vedra Beach, and he happily went to the airport last week for a special reunion.

Players Championship -- What To Know Cameron Smith (-13): $3.6M winner's share is largest in PGA Tour history (previous largest was $2.7M won at this event last year by Justin Thomas)

Smith: 5th career tour victory (2nd this season); 3rd player with multiple wins this season (Hideki Matsuyama, Scottie Scheffler)

Smith: Birdied Holes 1-4 and Holes 10-13; only player over last 40 seasons to birdie first 4 holes on both nines in the final round of a tour event

Smith: 13 one-putts in final round (8 one-putts on the back nine) matches Si Woo Kim (2017) for the most by any winner at this event since 2003

Smith: 4 pars in final round ties fewest by any PGA TOUR winner in final round over last 30 years (Corey Conners, 2019 Valero Texas Open)

Anirban Lahiri (-12): $2.18M paycheck for runner-up finish is largest payout of tour career (154 starts); entered opening round at 750-1 to win (Caesars Sportsbook), the longest odds of any player in entire field

Dustin Johnson (-7): 63 (-9) in final round was best of any player all week; 29 on the front nine (his closing nine) matched Martin Kaymer (2014 R1) for lowest score on Holes 1-9 at TPC Sawgrass

Jon Rahm (+2): Quintuple-bogey 9 on Hole 4 of final round; only player since 1990 to make a quintuple bogey while ranked World No. 1

-- ESPN Stats & Information



They watched him capture the biggest prize in golf next to the majors.

"It's really cool to have them here," Smith said. "My main priority was to hang out with them. Golf was second. It's nice to see them and nice to get a win for them."

Lahiri's only big mistake was a tee shot into a palmetto bush on the par-3 eighth, forcing him to take a drop near the concession area that led to double bogey. It was the only shot he dropped all day, and his best finish on the PGA Tour came with a $2.18 million consolation prize.

"I've been here seven years; haven't gotten over the line yet. That's definitely a monkey I want to get off my back,'' Lahiri said. "Today was as good an opportunity as any. I gave it a good go. Made some mistakes today that I could have avoided, but that's golf.''

Casey, meanwhile, was the victim of bad luck. He was two shots behind and in the same group as Smith when he looked to have a big advantage on the par-5 16th. Smith duck-hooked his tee shot into the pines. Casey drilled his drive down the middle. But the ball took one last roll in the rain-soaked fairway, right into another player's pitch mark.

Instead of a mid-iron into the par 5, he had to punch it out short. Then, he was inches away from getting relief from a sprinkler head near the green and had to scramble for par. Smith punched out to the fairway and matched the par.

They headed to the 17th, where Smith's 9-iron was bolder than he wanted.

"I'd be lying if I didn't push it a little bit," he said.

No matter. He got the birdie, got the win and moved to No. 6 in the world.

So concluded a week like no other on the TPC Sawgrass, where so much rain early in the week meant the first round lasted 54 hours and 16 minutes, finishing on Saturday morning. The wind that followed wreaked havoc on half the field. The bone-chilling temperatures Sunday made it tough on everyone. It was the first Monday finish since 2005 at the Players.

Smith made it memorable for so many other reasons.

Kevin Kisner birdied three of his last four holes for a 68 to finish alone in fourth. Kisner is famous for once saying 20th place pays pretty good. So does fourth place at the tour's premier event. He earned $980,000.

Keegan Bradley was among four players who had a chance over the last hour. He was one shot behind after a birdie on the 16th, only to three-putt the 17th from the front of the green to a back pin, and then took double bogey on the 18th when his punch shot from the trees came out hot and ended up in the water. He shot 68 and finished fifth.