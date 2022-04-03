Masters 2022 - Tournament news, tee times, schedule, television coverage and analysis

For the first time since 2019, when Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket, the Masters will be back to normal. The Par 3 Contest, a moment to breathe on the eve of the first round, makes its return. And, most notably, a full capacity of patrons returns to Augusta National after limited numbers in each of the previous two editions.
Key information
When: April 7-10
Where: Augusta National Golf Club
Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama
How to watch
All times ET
Tuesday, April 5
Noon-2 p.m.
Tuesday at the Masters on ESPN+
Wednesday, April 6
10 a.m.-Noon
Wednesday at the Masters on ESPN+
Noon-3 p.m.
Par 3 Contest on ESPN+
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Par 3 Contest on ESPN
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN
8 p.m.-10 p.m.
Par 3 Contest (encore) on ESPN
Thursday, April 7
9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6) on ESPN+
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
SportsCenter from the Masters on ESPN
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Amen Corner on ESPN+
11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
First round of the Masters on ESPN
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN
8 p.m.-11 p.m.:
First round of the Masters (encore) on ESPN
Friday, April 8
9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6) on ESPN+
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
SportsCenter from the Masters on ESPN
10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Amen Corner on ESPN+
11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+
3 p.m.-7 p.m.
First round of the Masters on ESPN
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN
8 p.m.-11 p.m.
First round of the Masters (encore) on ESPN
Saturday, April 9
7 a.m.-1 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN
10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Amen Corner on ESPN+
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6) on ESPN+
12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+
Sunday, April 10
7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN
10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
Featured groups on ESPN+
11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
Amen Corner on ESPN+
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6) on ESPN+
12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+
Tee times
The full set of tee times for the first and second rounds of the 2022 Masters will be released on Tuesday, April 5.
How players shop at the Masters
