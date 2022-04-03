Masters 2022 - Tournament news, tee times, schedule, television coverage and analysis

Rory McIlroy shares his thoughts on the possibility of Tiger Woods opting to play at the Masters. (0:31)

McIlroy: It'd be 'phenomenal' if Tiger plays at Masters (0:31)

For the first time since 2019, when Tiger Woods won his fifth green jacket, the Masters will be back to normal. The Par 3 Contest, a moment to breathe on the eve of the first round, makes its return. And, most notably, a full capacity of patrons returns to Augusta National after limited numbers in each of the previous two editions.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

Key information

EPA/ANDREW GOMBERT

When: April 7-10

Where: Augusta National Golf Club

Defending champion: Hideki Matsuyama

How to watch

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

All times ET

Tuesday, April 5

Noon-2 p.m.

Tuesday at the Masters on ESPN+

Wednesday, April 6

10 a.m.-Noon

Wednesday at the Masters on ESPN+

Noon-3 p.m.

Par 3 Contest on ESPN+

3 p.m.-5 p.m.

Par 3 Contest on ESPN

5 p.m.-6 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN

8 p.m.-10 p.m.

Par 3 Contest (encore) on ESPN

Thursday, April 7

9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Featured groups on ESPN+

8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6) on ESPN+

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

SportsCenter from the Masters on ESPN

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Amen Corner on ESPN+

11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

First round of the Masters on ESPN

7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.:

First round of the Masters (encore) on ESPN

Friday, April 8

9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Featured groups on ESPN+

8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6) on ESPN+

10 a.m.-2 p.m.

SportsCenter from the Masters on ESPN

10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Amen Corner on ESPN+

11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+

3 p.m.-7 p.m.

First round of the Masters on ESPN

7:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN

8 p.m.-11 p.m.

First round of the Masters (encore) on ESPN

Saturday, April 9

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN

10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured groups on ESPN+

11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Amen Corner on ESPN+

10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6) on ESPN+

12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+

Sunday, April 10

7 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

SportsCenter at the Masters on ESPN

10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.

Featured groups on ESPN+

11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

Amen Corner on ESPN+

10:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 5 & 6) on ESPN+

12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Featured holes (Nos. 15 & 16) on ESPN+

Tee times

Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The full set of tee times for the first and second rounds of the 2022 Masters will be released on Tuesday, April 5.

How players shop at the Masters

Take your time. There is plenty to see -- and buy -- in the Masters merchandise building. EPA/MARTIN MILLER / AUGUSTA NATIONAL

If you are lucky enough to be in the Masters field or the grounds, you can buy something. When it comes to shopping, the players are just like the patrons. READ