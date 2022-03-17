How to watch the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship on ESPN+

Nothing about golf on the PGA Tour has been easy the past few weeks. The Arnold Palmer Invitational was challenging, so much so that Rory McIlroy said he left the event "punch-drunk." The Players was a marathon that stretched into a Monday thanks to wind and rain that made the tour's marquee event a challenge. And now comes the Valspar Championship, which begins Thursday, March 17, and includes a closing three-hole stretch called "the Snake Pit."
As always, this event will have four feeds from which to choose:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.
Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here is how to watch the Valspar Championship:
All times ET.
Thursday, April 17
Main feed
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 8, 15 & 17)
8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1 (Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2 (Justin Thomas, Kevin Kisner, Carlos Ortiz)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Friday, March 18
Main feed
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 8, 15 & 17)
8:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
2 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday, March 19
Main feed
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 8, 15 & 17)
8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Sunday, March 20
Main feed
8 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured groups
8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 8, 15 & 17)
8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee group
9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 1
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured group 2
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 17)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 15)
1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here