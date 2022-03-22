DETROIT -- Oakland Hills Country Club, reeling from a fire that destroyed its century-old clubhouse last month, has landed the U.S. Open in 2034 and 2051.

The USGA made the announcement Tuesday at the Detroit Athletic Club. The governing body also says Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, previously scheduled to have the U.S. Open in 2034, will host the major in 2033.

Oakland Hills has hosted six U.S. Opens and has been trying for years to attract a seventh, and first since 1996. The club has hosted a slew of other significant professional and amateur golf events, including three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup.

When Ben Hogan won the U.S. Open in 1951 in suburban Detroit, he famously said he "brought this course, this monster" to its knees.

Flames ripped through the roof of Oakland Hills' sprawling, multistory clubhouse Feb. 17. It was built in 1922 and housed irreplaceable memorabilia and art from the nine major championships and the Ryder Cup.

Surveillance camera footage shows maintenance workers using a propane torch prior to the blaze that ravaged the clubhouse. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Oakland Hills has estimated the loss of the clubhouse at about $80 million.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said footage appears to show the workers attempting to douse a small fire in a wall using a garden hose. Bouchard said investigators could have a preliminary finding on the cause of the fire next month, and he didn't mention the possibility of criminal charges.

Oakland Hills is located in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, about 20 miles from Detroit. The USGA previously announced the club will host the U.S. Women's Opens in 2031 and 2042 in a run of eight USGA championships from 2024 to 2051.