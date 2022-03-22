How to watch the PGA Tour's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on ESPN+

The PGA Tour takes a break from its normal routine this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. In this event, a bad hole doesn't mean as much -- because all it is now is one hole. Instead of the usual stroke play that takes place nearly every week on tour, when one big number could ruin a player's chances, this week, 64 of the game's best go head-to-head in individual matches. The best score on a hole wins the hole. Simple as that.
As always, this event will have four feeds:
Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.
Marquee match: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified match.
Featured matches: Coverage of two concurrent featured matches.
Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.
Here is how to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play:
All times ET.
Wednesday
Main feed
10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee match
10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured matches
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 7, 11 & 13)
10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured match 1
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured match 2
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 13)
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 11)
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Thursday
Main feed
10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured matches
10:40 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 7, 11 & 13)
10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee match
11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured match 1
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured match 2
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 13)
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 11)
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Friday
Main feed
10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured matches
11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 7, 11 & 13)
11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee match
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured match 1
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured match 2
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 13)
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 11)
2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here
Saturday
Main feed
8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. | Watch here
Featured holes (Nos. 4, 7, 11 & 13)
9:15 a.m.-10 p.m. | Watch here
Featured matches
11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Marquee match
9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. | Watch here
Featured match 1
10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured match 2
10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here
Featured hole (No. 13)
10 a.m.-2 p.m.| Watch here
Featured hole (No. 11)
10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here