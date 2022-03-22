How to watch the PGA Tour's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play on ESPN+

The PGA Tour takes a break from its normal routine this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. In this event, a bad hole doesn't mean as much -- because all it is now is one hole. Instead of the usual stroke play that takes place nearly every week on tour, when one big number could ruin a player's chances, this week, 64 of the game's best go head-to-head in individual matches. The best score on a hole wins the hole. Simple as that.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

As always, this event will have four feeds:

PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ Access 4,300+ hours of live coverage from 35 PGA TOUR tournaments each year, including 4 days of coverage at 28 events with four feeds each day. Plus, access replays, originals and more. Stream on ESPN+

Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee match: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified match.

Featured matches: Coverage of two concurrent featured matches.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of The Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

Here is how to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play:

All times ET.

Wednesday

Main feed

10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee match

10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured matches

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 7, 11 & 13)

10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured match 1

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured match 2

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 13)

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 11)

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Thursday

Main feed

10:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured matches

10:40 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 7, 11 & 13)

10:45 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee match

11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured match 1

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured match 2

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 13)

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 11)

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured matches

11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 7, 11 & 13)

11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee match

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured match 1

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured match 2

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 13)

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 11)

2 p.m.-8 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 4, 7, 11 & 13)

9:15 a.m.-10 p.m. | Watch here

Featured matches

11:15 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee match

9:30 a.m.-10 a.m. | Watch here

Featured match 1

10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured match 2

10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 13)

10 a.m.-2 p.m.| Watch here

Featured hole (No. 11)

10 a.m.-2 p.m. | Watch here