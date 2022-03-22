Bryson DeChambeau has been away from competitive golf for nearly two months because he was recovering from a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and a torn labrum in his left hip.

DeChambeau disclosed the severity of those injuries during an interview with Golf Channel on Tuesday, ahead of his competitive return at this week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas.

"People are going to say it's off of speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard," the big-hitting golfer said. "But at the same time, I wouldn't have traded it for anything. I've learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is."

DeChambeau, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, hasn't competed in a U.S.-based event since missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in late January. He withdrew from the Saudi International after the first round in early February because of hand and hip injuries and then skipped the Arnold Palmer Invitational (which he won last season) and The Players Championship.

The layoff has caused him to drop to No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking (he ended 2021 ranked fifth) and 209th in the FedEx Cup standings.

According to Golf Channel, DeChambeau didn't start hitting shots with irons until a week ago and didn't hit drives until this past weekend. DeChambeau plans to play in next week's Valero Texas Open and then the Masters, the first major of the season, April 7-10.

"Am I going fully at it? No. Not even close," DeChambeau said. "I won't be able to go at it until probably Augusta time."

On Feb. 5, DeChambeau indicated his injuries weren't the result of excessive workouts and speed training in his quest for more distance off the tee.

"Everyone needs to chill," DeChambeau wrote on his Instagram account at the time. "Yes, I hurt myself but not from hitting it far. I slipped and fell this week on Tuesday unfortunately. I know people probably [won't] believe me, but that is the truth. I will be back stronger and better than ever in a few weeks. ... Thank you for your concerns and keep hitting bombs!! I will be back ..."