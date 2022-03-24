Pablo Larrazabal followed a simple formula of drinking water and making birdies on Thursday at the Qatar Masters, opening a two-stroke lead after the first round.

The Spaniard birdied his first three holes and had nine total for an 8-under 64. The 122nd-ranked player dropped only one shot, on the par-4 fifth hole as the temperature pushed toward the mid-30 degrees celcius at Doha Golf Club.