PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic -- Ben Martin shot his second straight 6-under 66 on Friday to double his lead to 2 strokes in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Championship.

Martin had four birdies in a late five-hole stretch, finishing the afternoon round on the front nine at breezy Corales Golf Course.

"I think the course was playing a little easier," Martin said. "The wind was up yesterday morning more than it was this afternoon. But it was starting to dry out some in the afternoon, so a little give and take there."

He began the late run with a birdie on the par-5 fourth and added three more on the par-4 sixth, par-5 seventh and par-4 eighth. He also started fast, birdieing the first three holes.