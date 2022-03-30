How to watch the PGA Tour's Texas Valero Open on ESPN+

The Valero Texas Open provides one last tuneup before the year's first major at Augusta National Golf Club. For those not in the field next week at the Masters, this is that last chance to get in. How to do it? Simple: Win. If you don't have a pass to drive down Magnolia Lane, you can get one by winning this week at TPC San Antonio.

As always, this event will have four feeds:

Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from around the course.

Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in a specified group.

Featured groups: Coverage of two concurrent featured groups.

Featured holes: A full look at a scenic, pivotal or iconic hole.

Additionally, ESPN and ESPN+ will remain the home of the Masters Par 3 Contest and 115 hours of live coverage of the tournament from Augusta National Golf Club. There are more than 50 hours of the Masters Films (1960-2020) available. The year's second major, the PGA Championship, will have more than 200 hours of live coverage and 30 hours of library and classic content.

Here is how to watch the Valero Texas Open:

All times ET.

Thursday

Main feed

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 & 16)

9 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 13)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

Main feed

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 & 16)

9 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

9:15 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 13)

4 p.m.-7 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

Main feed

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 & 16)

9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 13)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

Main feed

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured holes (Nos. 3, 7, 13 & 16)

9 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured groups

9:15 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Marquee group

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 1

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured group 2

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 16)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here

Featured hole (No. 13)

1 p.m.-6 p.m. | Watch here