Tiger Watch: Tracking Tiger Woods and his Masters 2022 decision

Gene Wojciechowski breaks down whether it's possible for Tiger Woods to make his return to the Masters only 14 months after his car crash. (1:32)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Let the Tiger Watch begin.

Tiger Woods wasn't ready to officially say on Sunday that he'll play in the 86th Masters, which is scheduled to begin Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club. But in a statement on Twitter, Woods did say that he's arriving here Sunday to continue practicing and preparing to play.

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, said it will be a "game-time decision." It would be his first appearance in a regular PGA Tour event in more than 17 months, after he was seriously injured in a car wreck outside Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021. He said doctors nearly had to amputate his right leg.

Woods captured his first Masters victory 25 years ago, on April 13, 1997.

So you are saying there's a chance

All week, the will-he, won't-he questions kept coming. Once it was discovered that Woods flew in from Florida, with son Charlie, and played a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, the speculation started. And with each passing day, the frenzy increased. Finally, on Sunday, Woods provided the first official indication of his thinking,

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

Tiger arrives in Augusta

Tracking Woods' plane has become a thing. The letters and numbers on the tail of his private airplane -- 517TW -- were charted all day Tuesday as he worked his way to Augusta. It happened again Sunday after he announced he was headed to the site of the year's first major.

So, tracking his plane is over. Now it is about tracking his steps and swings as Thursday's first round approaches.