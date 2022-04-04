Gene Wojciechowski breaks down whether it's possible for Tiger Woods to make his return to the Masters only 14 months after his car crash. (1:32)

Every year in April, as the Masters nears, golf apparel and original equipment manufacturers try to outduel the competition with uniquely themed gear.

We've seen green shirts and shoes to represent the green jacket the winner and members wear, as well as azalea prints to showcase the flowers at Augusta National, but Adidas golf has taken it to a whole new -- and very Georgia -- level this year.

The company released a collaboration with Waffle House for a limited edition Tour360 shoe that will go on sale Thursday.

The shoe has the Waffle House insignia on the back with a waffle square print along the shoe in a muted color that mimics waffles and syrup in what Adidas is calling a batter-like colorway. Waffle House's corporate headquarters are in Norcross, Georgia, a little more than two hours west of the home of the Masters.

"We love this time of year because more than anything else, it's an unofficial start to the golf season for everyone," Adidas golf global footwear director Masun Denison said. "Waffle House is such a well-known restaurant in Georgia and throughout the U.S., we knew it would be fun to partner with their team on a design that brings a piece of the famous restaurant to everyone, all in our flagship silhouette."

Adidas golf takes the early lead in Georgia/Masters themed gear. They collaborated with Waffle House for a pair of shoes that will release April 7. pic.twitter.com/rJNqpl4E9O — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) April 4, 2022

It's not just the shoes that will be Waffle House-themed, either, as the box that houses each pair is designed to look like a Waffle House restaurant.

An Adidas rep said it wasn't yet known if any of the PGA Tour ambassadors would be wearing the waffle shoes this week at the Masters, but that there was a possibility they could make an appearance when the players play in the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday.

There is sure to be other gear that will be released this week themed for the Masters or the state of Georgia, but it's going to be difficult to top the popularity of the Waffle House and the unique look of these shoes.