Hideki Matsuyama reveals his Masters Champions Dinner menu

Tuesday of Masters week brings one of sports most exclusive dinner party invites. It comes with a dress code: green jackets only.

Former Masters winners will head to Augusta National Golf Club for the Champions Dinner, hosted annually by the tournament's defending champion, who also curates the menu.

This year's host is Hideki Matsuyama, Japan's first Masters champion. His menu boasts sushi and chicken yakitori appetizers, miso-glazed black cod and A5 Wagyu beef ribeye as entrees and finishes with Japanese strawberry shortcake.

Ben Hogan started the tradition back in 1952, and menus throughout the years have included culinary options ranging from pigs in a blanket to haggis.