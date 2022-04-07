How to watch the Masters on ESPN and ESPN+

Tiger Woods explains why he thinks he can win the Masters this week despite the difficulty of walking the course. (0:43)

The 2022 Masters is underway, and some sense of normalcy has returned to the tournament, as Tiger Woods, full-capacity crowds and the Par 3 Contest are back at Augusta National.

Woods, who became the youngest Masters champion in the history of the event in 1997 and still holds that title, looks to compete for a sixth green jacket against an impressive group of contenders.

Get ESPN+ here | Download the app | WatchESPN

Young players have found success across the board in recent majors. At four of the past seven majors contested (2020 PGA, 2020 Masters, 2021 Masters, 2021 Open), the average age of the top 10 finishers has been under 30. With an average age of 29.5 years old, the past two Masters have seen the youngest top 10s in history.

Here's how to watch all the action at the Masters:

All times Eastern

Wednesday

Wednesday at the Masters

10 a.m.-12 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

12 p.m.-1 p.m. | Watch here

2022 Masters Par 3 Contest

12 p.m.- 3 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

1 p.m.- 2 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

2 p.m.- 3 p.m. | Watch here

2022 Masters Par 3 Contest

3 p.m.- 5 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

5 p.m.- 6 p.m. | Watch here

Thursday

The Masters: Holes 4, 5 & 6

8:45 a.m.- 3:45 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Featured Groups

9:15 a.m.- 7:30 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Amen Corner

10:45 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

11:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Holes 15 & 16

11:45 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. | Watch here

2022 Masters Golf Tournament

3:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

7:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. | Watch here

Friday

The Masters: Holes 4, 5 & 6

8:45 a.m.- 3:45 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Featured Groups

9:15 a.m.- 7:30 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Amen Corner

10:45 p.m.- 6:00 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

11:00 p.m.- 12:00 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Holes 15 &16

11:45 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

2:00 p.m.- 3:00 p.m. | Watch here

2022 Masters Golf Tournament

3:00 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. | Watch here

SportsCenter at the Masters

7:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. | Watch here

Saturday

The Masters: Featured Groups

10:15 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Holes 4, 5 & 6

10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Amen Corner

11:45 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Holes 15 & 16

12:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. | Watch here

Sunday

The Masters: Featured Groups

10:15 a.m.- 7:00 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Holes 4, 5 & 6

10:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Amen Corner

11:45 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. | Watch here

The Masters: Holes 15 & 16

11:45 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. | Watch here