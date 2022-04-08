Stewart Cink cards a 1 with an ace on 16 at the Masters. (1:49)

The 2022 Masters heads to the weekend, we've already seen quite the fashion show at Augusta National. It's the first major tournament of the year so it's time for all the freshest fits.

The action on the course has been interesting. On Thursday, Tiger Woods shot 71 in his return to the event. American Scottie Scheffler holds the lead so far on Friday. Earlier in the second round, Bubba Watson hit a wild shot out of the pine straw on the 18th hole and birdied the hole. He called it the "best shot I've ever hit at Augusta National."

But back to the looks. Some have been bright and some beige. Some have been floral and others merely inspired by the local flowers. Here are some of the most interesting looks so far:

Spring florals: Erik van Rooyen

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

With tea leaves and lemons, the shirt is a deconstructed version of the famous drink named after Palmer.

Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

If one of them shares an item with the other it would practically be azalea-tinted camouflage.

Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports

Party in the back: Cameron Smith

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The Masters might need more mullets.

The muted look: Adam Scott

Scott, who won the 2013 Masters and has been leaning into beige all season, went with subtle color tones on Thursday.

ERIK S. LESSER/EPA

He went subtler on Friday.