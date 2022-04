Tiger Woods talks about his second round and is glad to just have a chance going into the weekend. (2:22)

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Tiger Woods needs to play well to be a factor on the weekend at the Masters. He also needs some help from 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.

On Moving Day at Augusta National, we track Woods' third round.

Saturday setup

The weather is cold, with highs not reaching 60. The wind is expected to pick up. A lot of things can happen on a Saturday at the Masters.