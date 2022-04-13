Scottie Scheffler's caddie knows how to celebrate winning the Masters

Scottie Scheffler wraps up his day with a double bogey, but it's enough to secure his first major and green jacket. (1:05)

Scottie Scheffler walked out of Augusta National Golf Club after the 86th Masters on Sunday with a green jacket, perhaps the most prized possession in golf. His caddie, Ted Scott, also left with his own piece of Augusta.

It is tradition -- not just at the Masters, but every major championship -- that the caddie for the winning player takes home the flagstick and flag from the 18th hole.

So after exchanging hugs with Scheffler following the No. 1-ranked player's fourth win in six events -- in a staggeringly short span of 57 days -- and trading handshakes with Cameron Smith and his caddie, Scott walked over to the hole and took home his trophy.

Some caddies have the stick leaning against a wall in a room at home. Some take the flag off, frame it and hang it up. Some just keep both in a safe place.

Ted Scott had other ideas.

Oh, but he wasn't done.

Hey, you and your player win the Masters, you get to celebrate however you want.